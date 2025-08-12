Now Supporting macOS

Supercat Survivors now supports macOS. Welcome macOS users to join the battle to save the Meow Star!

New Heroes

Added 6 new Supercat Heroes:

【Internet Celebrity】

【Noble】

【Sumo Wrestler】

【Hawkeye】

【Thug】

【Man in Black】

New Item

New item 【Libra】 added: When at full HP, picking up a healing gem or treasure chest increases max HP by 1 (maximum +10 per wave).

Optimizations & Adjustments

1. Optimized the heroes' visuals and display effects in the character selection interface.

2. In the settings interface, adjusting monster speed will now also change the speed of bullets fired by monsters.

3. In combat, the display of the number of treasure chests picked up has been changed to "treasure chest icon x number".

4. In combat, the display of the number of hero level-up rewards has been changed to "level-up icon x number".

5. Added a 0.1-second cooldown to the refresh button in the shop to prevent accidental clicks.

6. Added controller vibration feedback when the hero takes damage while using a controller; vibration intensity can be adjusted in the settings interface.

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed the issue of abnormal behavior in some monsters.

2. Fixed the problem where certain attributes of the item 【Heavy Body Armor】 were not functioning.

3. Fixed a potential issue that could cause Survival Mode save data to be lost.

Previous Updates