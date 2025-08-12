 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19568815 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Start Testing button is more responsive
- Upgrade box tooltip area fixed
- Added sticky mutation to projectiles
- Unclaimed reward components are now correctly destroyed.
- Wall teleport now works properly when the projectile is large
- Added dissolve effect to portals
- Damage numbers no longer show decimals

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link