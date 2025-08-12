- Start Testing button is more responsive
- Upgrade box tooltip area fixed
- Added sticky mutation to projectiles
- Unclaimed reward components are now correctly destroyed.
- Wall teleport now works properly when the projectile is large
- Added dissolve effect to portals
- Damage numbers no longer show decimals
Playtest 0.1.8
