We're excited to roll out a new update for Phase Pal, packed with enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations to elevate your experience!
New Features & Enhancements
- Improved Local Model Loading: Local models now load more reliably with prioritized persistent downloads and better fallback options.
- Enhanced Chat Experience:
- Chat input fields are now more responsive.
- Assistant messages reload correctly, especially in local chat mode.
- Markdown support re-enabled in the chat UI.
- Character-specific memory contexts now supported in chat.
- Better Model Management:
- Default models are now more consistently available.
- Thumbnails for default characters are more reliably generated and recognized.
- Improved handling for VRM models, including fallbacks for loading issues and better shader compatibility.
- Set a preferred API model directly.
- Model list refreshes automatically after downloading new models.
- UI & Visual Improvements:
- Consistent button fonts across the user interface.
- Improved window behavior with new minimize/maximize options and better layering.
- Enhanced visual consistency for characters with adjustments to materials and shading.
- Improved UI layout in the Main Menu and other areas.
- New chat mode options added to settings, with proper saving and loading of preferences.
Performance & Stability
- General Performance Boosts: Reduced console clutter and optimized background processes for better overall application performance.
- Improved Model Loading: Better asset management and prioritization of persistent data paths for smoother model loading.
- Backend Stability: Addressed issues for more stable connections to the live backend server.
- Resource Management: Improved UI resource management in the library for smoother operation.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed inconsistencies between local and API chat histories.
- Resolved issues with the Local Library detail panel's "Read More" button being too high.
- Addressed audio playback issues, including repeated audio and proper deletion after playback.
- Corrected spacing in the Game Settings panel.
- Ensured Chat voice mode resets correctly when closing the chat UI.
- Re-added the "listening" text indicator for voice input.
- Fixed voice playback not working in some instances.
- Polished tags in the voice card prefab and improved voice card resizing.
- Increased width restrictions in certain UI elements.
- Added highlight text for "Rotate Mode" when enabled.
- Removed unused "Rag model" in Discover LLM section.
- Fixed LLM pagination still showing when it shouldn't.
- Added text to icons in LLM discover.
- Corrected selection button behavior in the Local Model Detail panel.
- Resolved issues with missing description text for local models.
- Fixed description text cutting off in the detail panel.
- Addressed cases where Local AI failed to load.
- Implemented logic to automatically select a model if none is currently selected.
- Fixed missing character thumbnails in the Chat UI.
- Corrected audio sample links for characters.
We appreciate your continued support and feedback! Keep sharing your thoughts as we work to make Phase Pal even better.
- The Phase Pal Team
Changed files in this update