New Features & Enhancements

Improved Local Model Loading: Local models now load more reliably with prioritized persistent downloads and better fallback options.



Chat input fields are now more responsive.

Assistant messages reload correctly, especially in local chat mode.

Markdown support re-enabled in the chat UI.

Character-specific memory contexts now supported in chat.





Better Model Management:

Default models are now more consistently available.

Thumbnails for default characters are more reliably generated and recognized.

Improved handling for VRM models, including fallbacks for loading issues and better shader compatibility.

Set a preferred API model directly.

Model list refreshes automatically after downloading new models.





UI & Visual Improvements:

Consistent button fonts across the user interface.

Improved window behavior with new minimize/maximize options and better layering.

Enhanced visual consistency for characters with adjustments to materials and shading.

Improved UI layout in the Main Menu and other areas.

New chat mode options added to settings, with proper saving and loading of preferences.







Performance & Stability

General Performance Boosts: Reduced console clutter and optimized background processes for better overall application performance.



Bug Fixes

Fixed inconsistencies between local and API chat histories.



Resolved issues with the Local Library detail panel's "Read More" button being too high.



Addressed audio playback issues, including repeated audio and proper deletion after playback.



Corrected spacing in the Game Settings panel.



Ensured Chat voice mode resets correctly when closing the chat UI.



Re-added the "listening" text indicator for voice input.



Fixed voice playback not working in some instances.



Polished tags in the voice card prefab and improved voice card resizing.



Increased width restrictions in certain UI elements.



Added highlight text for "Rotate Mode" when enabled.



Removed unused "Rag model" in Discover LLM section.



Fixed LLM pagination still showing when it shouldn't.



Added text to icons in LLM discover.



Corrected selection button behavior in the Local Model Detail panel.



Resolved issues with missing description text for local models.



Fixed description text cutting off in the detail panel.



Addressed cases where Local AI failed to load.



Implemented logic to automatically select a model if none is currently selected.



Fixed missing character thumbnails in the Chat UI.



Corrected audio sample links for characters.



We're excited to roll out a new update for Phase Pal, packed with enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations to elevate your experience!We appreciate your continued support and feedback! Keep sharing your thoughts as we work to make Phase Pal even better.- The Phase Pal Team