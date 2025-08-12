 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19568802
Update notes via Steam Community
Phase Pal Update - Recent Improvements

We're excited to roll out a new update for Phase Pal, packed with enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations to elevate your experience!

New Features & Enhancements

  • Improved Local Model Loading: Local models now load more reliably with prioritized persistent downloads and better fallback options.
  • Enhanced Chat Experience:
    • Chat input fields are now more responsive.
    • Assistant messages reload correctly, especially in local chat mode.
    • Markdown support re-enabled in the chat UI.
    • Character-specific memory contexts now supported in chat.

  • Better Model Management:
    • Default models are now more consistently available.
    • Thumbnails for default characters are more reliably generated and recognized.
    • Improved handling for VRM models, including fallbacks for loading issues and better shader compatibility.
    • Set a preferred API model directly.
    • Model list refreshes automatically after downloading new models.

  • UI & Visual Improvements:
    • Consistent button fonts across the user interface.
    • Improved window behavior with new minimize/maximize options and better layering.
    • Enhanced visual consistency for characters with adjustments to materials and shading.
    • Improved UI layout in the Main Menu and other areas.
    • New chat mode options added to settings, with proper saving and loading of preferences.



Performance & Stability

  • General Performance Boosts: Reduced console clutter and optimized background processes for better overall application performance.
  • Improved Model Loading: Better asset management and prioritization of persistent data paths for smoother model loading.
  • Backend Stability: Addressed issues for more stable connections to the live backend server.
  • Resource Management: Improved UI resource management in the library for smoother operation.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed inconsistencies between local and API chat histories.
  • Resolved issues with the Local Library detail panel's "Read More" button being too high.
  • Addressed audio playback issues, including repeated audio and proper deletion after playback.
  • Corrected spacing in the Game Settings panel.
  • Ensured Chat voice mode resets correctly when closing the chat UI.
  • Re-added the "listening" text indicator for voice input.
  • Fixed voice playback not working in some instances.
  • Polished tags in the voice card prefab and improved voice card resizing.
  • Increased width restrictions in certain UI elements.
  • Added highlight text for "Rotate Mode" when enabled.
  • Removed unused "Rag model" in Discover LLM section.
  • Fixed LLM pagination still showing when it shouldn't.
  • Added text to icons in LLM discover.
  • Corrected selection button behavior in the Local Model Detail panel.
  • Resolved issues with missing description text for local models.
  • Fixed description text cutting off in the detail panel.
  • Addressed cases where Local AI failed to load.
  • Implemented logic to automatically select a model if none is currently selected.
  • Fixed missing character thumbnails in the Chat UI.
  • Corrected audio sample links for characters.


We appreciate your continued support and feedback! Keep sharing your thoughts as we work to make Phase Pal even better.

- The Phase Pal Team

Changed files in this update

