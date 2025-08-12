 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19568786 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Huge thanks to everyone who bought the game, supported us, left reviews, and talked about Whimside on social media. It’s been a wild launch week full of amazing releases, and we’re proud to be part of this wholesome community. Your kind words keep us making games!

Highlights

☁️ Cloud Saves

Whimside now supports Cloud Saves on Windows and SteamOS. We’ve tested on Windows; Steam Deck is untested so far. If you run into any issues, please let us know on Discord.

🎯 Custom Targets

Track specific Whimlings and set your own objectives. Click the small target icon in the top-right corner.

💎 Real automatic collector

Now, the automatic collector upgrade is truly automatic! No need to press a button to gather crystals.

Patch Notes

New & Improved

  • Added Cloud Saves support

  • Create your own Target Whimlings

  • Toadz’s position is now remembered

  • The automatic collector is now truly automatic—no button press needed

  • Press F12 to take screenshots (uses the game’s built-in capture, not Steam’s screenshot library)

  • Various localization updates

Bug Fixes

  • Buttons now highlight correctly when the tutorial asks you to click them

  • Fixed a launch-time issue that could prevent the game from starting

Thanks everyone,

Toadzillart & Tadpoly ♥

