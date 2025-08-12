Hey everyone!

Huge thanks to everyone who bought the game, supported us, left reviews, and talked about Whimside on social media. It’s been a wild launch week full of amazing releases, and we’re proud to be part of this wholesome community. Your kind words keep us making games!

Highlights

☁️ Cloud Saves

Whimside now supports Cloud Saves on Windows and SteamOS. We’ve tested on Windows; Steam Deck is untested so far. If you run into any issues, please let us know on Discord.

🎯 Custom Targets

Track specific Whimlings and set your own objectives. Click the small target icon in the top-right corner.

💎 Real automatic collector

Now, the automatic collector upgrade is truly automatic! No need to press a button to gather crystals.

Patch Notes

New & Improved

Added Cloud Saves support

Create your own Target Whimlings

Toadz’s position is now remembered

The automatic collector is now truly automatic—no button press needed

Press F12 to take screenshots (uses the game’s built-in capture, not Steam’s screenshot library)

Various localization updates

Bug Fixes

Buttons now highlight correctly when the tutorial asks you to click them

Fixed a launch-time issue that could prevent the game from starting



Thanks everyone,

Toadzillart & Tadpoly ♥