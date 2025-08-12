Hello Players! 👋

Changelog for Patch 1.5.5

Fixed ladders on basic ships.



Improved Italian and German localization.



Fixed coal and fish pile models.



Fixed tools getting stuck.



Reduced Mobile Cargo sound volume.



Fixed crane collisions on ships.

Fixed contracts for Fishing Boats.



Resolved FPS drops on lower decks of the Richi Kali.

Fixed checkmark on Titan

How to Send Crash Logs

We thank you for the feedback we have been receiving since the release of the Fishing Boats DLC. Today, we are bringing you another patch that improves both the full game and the DLCs.First of all, we would like to mention that we are aware of the ongoing crashes and are constantly investigating each report you submit. We are extremely committed to fixing them, so please send us your crash logs after updating to the latest version if you encounter any issues again.1️⃣ Open the Windows Start menu and type %appdata% into the search bar.2️⃣ Once the folder appears, navigate back from "Roaming" to the AppData directory.3️⃣ Go to Local/ShipGraveyard2/Saved/Crashes and locate the most recent folder.4️⃣ Zip all the files inside that folder.5️⃣ Send the zipped files to us through the #crashlogs-ticket channel on our Discord.