Our second patch focuses on improved racing, fairness, collision improvements, performance upgrades, and a host of fixes. You can find the full patch notes below.
Progression, Save & Achievements
Corrected achievement logic for: Awooooo!, Retail Therapy, Box Hunter. Issues with shop logic were fixed, and 2 missing bike part boxes were fixed in the final area. 100% completion is now achievable.
Racing & Fairness
Overhauled collisions between the player and dynamic objects such as other cyclists and cars. Collisions are now more predictable, and less “sticky” than before. Other cyclists are more likely to be pushed around by Kat, especially when using a high Grip build.
Lone Wolf: fixed cases where blue rings triggered early, stopped appearing, or the race awarded a win from behind.
Fixed out-of-bounds softlocks.
Improved the return-to-track arrow.
Some coupon prices and side-gig rewards were adjusted. This will also apply retroactively to existing save files.
World, Collisions & Visuals
Filled gaps, added missing collisions, and removed superfluous collisions across Tramonto, Lunardo Island, Vineyards, Wasteland, Mt. Send, and Velo City.
Reduced LOD popping and improved asset placement in Wasteland; fixed floating/offset props.
Character polish: corrected certain facial rigs; improved beard animation during Rooster’s dialog.
Stability & Performance
Improved rendering performance across the board.
Fixed crashes during Wasteland races GigaBike Exhibition and The Heroica.
Fixed a rare freeze when exiting a Lost race (menu could lock up).
Fixed black screen on startup some players saw after the July 25 hotfix.
Corrected visual artifacts (e.g., fuchsia lines in the Workshop).
Controls & UI
PC: restored D-pad prompt icons for PS4/PS5 controllers.
Xbox: stopped controller vibration when Kat is idle.
Pause Menu: pressing Esc now goes back instead of closing the menu.
Localization: fixed missing text in Korean/Japanese race pause menus; reduced text overflow in several spots
Changed files in this update