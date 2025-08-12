- [x] Fixed bugged Earthquake inducer
- [x] Changed name of player mining damage and mining speed (to pickaxe damage, and pickaxe speed)
- [x] Magic staff in clay chests are now gold instead of amethyst
- [x] Added slight colour tint for chests at different layers
- [x] Readjusted magic staff damages, buffing all of them.
- [x] Destructor can no longer buy the item filter.
- [x] Classes without miners can no longer buy the miner whistle
- [x] Item drops now render in front of houses/foliage
- [x] Chests no longer clip into the hill on sky mine
- [x] Pet dog in sky mine no longer points to empty tile below the ground at start
- [x] Lumberjack class now unlocks properly
- [x] Fixed player walking/running audio
- [x] Fixed game getting stuck when switching to the profit screen
- [x] Maybe (finally) fixed the item floating bug???
- [x] Mermaid now *says* she only needs 5 sapphires when she only needs 5.
v0.3.1.7
