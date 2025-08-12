- [x] Fixed bugged Earthquake inducer

- [x] Changed name of player mining damage and mining speed (to pickaxe damage, and pickaxe speed)

- [x] Magic staff in clay chests are now gold instead of amethyst

- [x] Added slight colour tint for chests at different layers

- [x] Readjusted magic staff damages, buffing all of them.

- [x] Destructor can no longer buy the item filter.

- [x] Classes without miners can no longer buy the miner whistle

- [x] Item drops now render in front of houses/foliage

- [x] Chests no longer clip into the hill on sky mine

- [x] Pet dog in sky mine no longer points to empty tile below the ground at start

- [x] Lumberjack class now unlocks properly

- [x] Fixed player walking/running audio

- [x] Fixed game getting stuck when switching to the profit screen

- [x] Maybe (finally) fixed the item floating bug???

- [x] Mermaid now *says* she only needs 5 sapphires when she only needs 5.