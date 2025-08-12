 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19568579 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a QA focused release that resolves the following issues: Fix candies disappearing from drone missions on wrong triplet combos Fix player getting stuck in focus mode on Arcade and Candy machines in Arcade Fix learning items interaction in players journal when using Keyboard arrows Stop player from wandering in the dark after getting on the last stairs in surveillance, go back to main menu instead Add input hints in character selection

