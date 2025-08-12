Changes

- Disabled fast travel temporarily to avoid issues with players getting infinite loading screens while we work on a proper fix.

- Added a link to the community discord as well as the most recent patch notes and known issues list to the main menu.

- Swapped the day transition video for an in-game cinematic version for visual quality and stability.



Fixes

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on Annie's Nettle Farm friendship quest if they'd already unlocked the Nettle Farm beforehand.

- Fixed an issue where Quests completed during game load by patch fixes would record the wrong quest completion times.

- Fixed an issue where Quests completed during game load by patch fixes would not show in the quest journal as 'Completed'.

- Fixed blocker allowing player to reach Waveward Beach without completing "Access to Waveward Beach" community project.

- Fixed an issue where players who quit the game before reaching the first autosave in the first quest would lose their starting items.

- Fixed an issue where players who quit the game before reaching the first autosave in the first quest would not see storefront items.

- Fixed an issue where players who quit the game before reaching the first autosave in the first quest would have their characters appear broken (every category displayed as Skin Details and not starting with the default character) in customisation until randomising.

- Fixed a dandelion and coltsfoot patch at Ginkgo's rest that was very difficult to photograph.

- Fixed typos in various quests

- Fixed several quests where NPCs would teleport away unintentionally

- Adjusted blocking volumes in various areas to prevent outmapping and getting stuck.

- Prevented premature unlocking of the nettle farm project that would break quest progression if completed before the appropriate quest.

Note: save files already affected by this bug will be fixed in an upcoming patch. -

- Added missing Angel's Wings foraging patches.

- Fixed some grass and landscape issues around Granny's house.