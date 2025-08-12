🟢 Total:

– fixed the problem when saving camera settings was lost, now it will work correctly (thank you for the information provided by the PW Legends server);

– synchronized chats from the castle and telegram topics "Ether", writing in one chat, your message will appear in the other and vice versa;

– those who have played with VPN can try to play without it, we have updated some details on the server operation.;

– offensive nicknames will now turn into IDs. To remove the block from the nickname, it is enough to contact support, the administration. That you have changed your name (write id).

, The launcher:

– the search lock has been removed after not confirming the found fight.;

– if you have not confirmed the choice of the hero in the vestibule, you will receive an increased ban for AFK with an interval of 5 minutes and up to 15 (previously there was an interval of 1 minute and up to 5). If you are banned for AFK in the vestibule, you can continue to play other game modes where there is no vestibule (Outpost, Dragonwald, ARAM, Duel);

– if you received a search ban and then left and played a battle in Frontier mode, the ban is automatically reset.;

– updated links in the lock (settings) to support chats.



🟢 Heroes and talents:

– set of "Pirate Adventures"

Fixed a bug with the Pirate's set. The set now correctly increases the attack range if you study it after death.;

– In the form of a bear, the Witcher hero's Pirate Adventures set now increases the hero's evasion, and in human form, the attack range.;

- fixed a bug where the Asura hero in a purple stance did not deal damage from a tackle to a target that was running at him.