12 August 2025 Build 19568394 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A big thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Sinoda so far, today we're patching up some bugs and issues.

Bug fixes:

  • Added a max name length to the AI and local player namefields, no more setting the entire bee movie script as a name, I’m looking at you Sky.

  • Fixed slightly longer names not looking great on the endgame scoreboard.

  • Fixed pressing escape not closing the connection lost and lobby invite screens.

  • Fixed AI players cheating in online Double Action games.

