A big thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Sinoda so far, today we're patching up some bugs and issues.



Bug fixes:

Added a max name length to the AI and local player namefields, no more setting the entire bee movie script as a name, I’m looking at you Sky.



Fixed slightly longer names not looking great on the endgame scoreboard.



Fixed pressing escape not closing the connection lost and lobby invite screens.



Fixed AI players cheating in online Double Action games.

