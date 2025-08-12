Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash triggered by the ricochet targeting from the boss of the third location.

Fixed a crash when disabling lighting during a run.

The "Grandmaster" achievement is now awarded correctly and does not require cooperative achievements.

Even-numbered shots with the hammer or blade no longer miss.

The "Critical Chance" perk now provides the stated chance.

Fixed a bug where enemies could accelerate to immense speeds when colliding with a wall.

The HP bar of the boss in the third location no longer remains after entering a cycle.

The "Magnetic Charge" perk no longer attempts to attract coins after defeat.

Fixed a bug where the boss could appear prematurely with a high no-damage killstreak.