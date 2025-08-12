Bug Fixes:
Fixed a crash triggered by the ricochet targeting from the boss of the third location.
Fixed a crash when disabling lighting during a run.
The "Grandmaster" achievement is now awarded correctly and does not require cooperative achievements.
Even-numbered shots with the hammer or blade no longer miss.
The "Critical Chance" perk now provides the stated chance.
Fixed a bug where enemies could accelerate to immense speeds when colliding with a wall.
The HP bar of the boss in the third location no longer remains after entering a cycle.
The "Magnetic Charge" perk no longer attempts to attract coins after defeat.
Fixed a bug where the boss could appear prematurely with a high no-damage killstreak.
Fixed a bug where a run could start with an already selected ability after restarting.
Improvements and Balance:
Improved perk replacement system: significantly reduced the likelihood of receiving the same perk twice in a row.
A projectile-reflecting enemy can no longer kill you with one shot (reduces damage of reflected projectiles to 5).
After acquiring "Autodidact," you can replace active abilities once per run.
All projectiles in the arena are destroyed upon entering a cycle.
Cycles have become more challenging but offer more experience.
Enemies from normal and hard locations now appear more frequently, altering gameplay.
Reduced the increase in critical damage from strength and luck for all characters.
Fixed typos. Clarified perk localization.
Perks with rarity above common now appear 5% more often.
Perks and Abilities:
"Bloodlust" Perk:
- Critical damage bonus per stack reduced from 10% to 5%.
- Maximum bonus reduced from 1000% to 500%.
"Heavy Bullets" Perk:
- Projectile speed reduction decreased from 90% to 80%.
"Acid" Perk:
- Damage bonus from stacks for non-poisonous weapons is now cumulative.
"Net" Ability:
- Initial area of effect doubled.
- Description clarified.
"Strut" Ability:
- Duration increased by 3 times.
- Intelligence now affects recharge speed.
