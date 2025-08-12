 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19568370 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash triggered by the ricochet targeting from the boss of the third location.

  • Fixed a crash when disabling lighting during a run.

  • The "Grandmaster" achievement is now awarded correctly and does not require cooperative achievements.

  • Even-numbered shots with the hammer or blade no longer miss.

  • The "Critical Chance" perk now provides the stated chance.

  • Fixed a bug where enemies could accelerate to immense speeds when colliding with a wall.

  • The HP bar of the boss in the third location no longer remains after entering a cycle.

  • The "Magnetic Charge" perk no longer attempts to attract coins after defeat.

  • Fixed a bug where the boss could appear prematurely with a high no-damage killstreak.

  • Fixed a bug where a run could start with an already selected ability after restarting.


Improvements and Balance:

  • Improved perk replacement system: significantly reduced the likelihood of receiving the same perk twice in a row.

  • A projectile-reflecting enemy can no longer kill you with one shot (reduces damage of reflected projectiles to 5).

  • After acquiring "Autodidact," you can replace active abilities once per run.

  • All projectiles in the arena are destroyed upon entering a cycle.

  • Cycles have become more challenging but offer more experience.

  • Enemies from normal and hard locations now appear more frequently, altering gameplay.

  • Reduced the increase in critical damage from strength and luck for all characters.

  • Fixed typos. Clarified perk localization.

  • Perks with rarity above common now appear 5% more often.


Perks and Abilities:

  • "Bloodlust" Perk:

- Critical damage bonus per stack reduced from 10% to 5%.

- Maximum bonus reduced from 1000% to 500%.

  • "Heavy Bullets" Perk:

- Projectile speed reduction decreased from 90% to 80%.

  • "Acid" Perk:

- Damage bonus from stacks for non-poisonous weapons is now cumulative.

  • "Net" Ability:

- Initial area of effect doubled.

- Description clarified.

  • "Strut" Ability:

- Duration increased by 3 times.

- Intelligence now affects recharge speed.

