Attention warriors — amazing news for Two Strikes!

Today marks the launch of Two Strikes on Crunchyroll© Game Vault, the premium game platform exclusively available to subscribers of the world’s leading anime streaming service. But that’s not all, we’re also revealing our very first DLC!

BAKI HANMA, the world’s strongest teenager, joins the Two Strikes roster with unique mechanics, a brand-new stage, and an original track composed by Ben Hung!

From August 13 until August 28, BAKI HANMA will be available exclusively in the Crunchyroll© Game Vault version of Two Strikes. If you want to fight as him, now’s the time to jump in!

The Crunchyroll© Game Vault edition includes full cross-platform multiplayer. However, due to console limitations, cross-platform play will only be available with the Steam version for these first 15 days. Starting August 28, the fury of the Underground Champion will hit all consoles!

While BAKI HANMA is included in the Crunchyroll© Game Vault version, on August 28 he will also be released on all storefronts for €2.99 (regional pricing applies) in all territories except Russia, Belarus, and Mainland China.

For players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch:

Cross-platform play with PC and Mobile will be temporarily disabled for 15 days.

This means Quick Play matchmaking will not work during this period, but Code Match will remain available.

Important: If you match via code with a mobile player who selects BAKI HANMA, you will not see Baki in your game. Instead, a random fighter will appear in his place, potentially causing gameplay issues. We strongly recommend avoiding this scenario to ensure your experience remains smooth.

Thank you so much for continuing to support Two Strikes! Watch the exclusive BAKI HANMA trailer now on IGN, and stay tuned for more news soon as we reveal our next DLC!