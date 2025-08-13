Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.04 Patch Notes



Good morrow, my Liege! As more and more of you have been playing, sharing and cooperating, we’ve been toiling away on another wave of updates and changes that should address some of your main concerns as well as make the whole Crusader experience smoother. It takes more than one warrior to make an army, so too does each bug report help to collectively improve the game for all. Godspeed!

- Update Size: 326MB



KNOWN ISSUES



MUTLIPLAYER: Some players were experiencing a crash in the Multiplayer lobbies screen, a cause of this has now been fixed. However, we are aware there are further causes of crashes during Multiplayer games, and are continuing to investigate this.

We are aware of the ongoing issues a portion of the playerbase are experiencing during Multiplayer, in relation to lag/placement delay, and resyncs. We are hoping to get further improvements to you in the next patch, and appreciate your patience while we work on this. Any multiplayer changes are a big risk so we need to make sure they are tested thoroughly before they reach players.

SAVES: We’ve made a potential fix and added additional logging to hopefully address some instances where people were not seeing saves when trying to load saved games - if you are still encountering missing saves, please send the player.log file that's in the settings folder to support here





MAJOR ADDITIONS

You asked, we answered - Bedouin Troops can now be enabled in the Classic Trails!

There is now a toggle to see ALL available Multiplayer Lobbies available globally, regardless of region. Use with caution, as joining lobbies far away from your own country could cause performance issues.

On that note, we’ve added a country tag to the lobby list, so you can see the country of each lobby available



ADDITIONS

Map names of Firefly Maps in the Multiplayer lobby are now translated to your own language (rather than the lobby host’s language)

When moat can’t be placed due to high ground, the CPU Lords will now place killing pits instead (these will be free for the AI in this specific situation, so as not to cripple their economy)

Autosave Options added to Co-Op Setup

Added a frame around Small Mini-Map Borders for some visual flair

Ally Shield Icons now appear on the Trail Skirmish screen mini-map

The different Lord Types now have unique Death sounds

Added alternate flag visuals when playing as an Arabic or Bedouin Lord

The Fire Ballista will now smoothly rotate during movement

Added Trail Name to the Skirmish Masters Screen

You can now delete records from the Skirmish Masters history by right clicking

Added a loading bar on game launch



CHANGES

The Jewel has found her missing Knights! She will now use Knights to both defend and harass.

Increased the building limit from 2k to 4k buildings. In Skirmish/Multiplayer, each player has a portion of the 4k for themselves based on the number of players. So in an 8 player game, each player can have up to 500 buildings, but in a 2 player game they can have 2000 buildings each.

Troops can now pass through Shrubs, Bushes and Cacti (not trees!)

The Lords have been resized to be suitably intimidating (and easier to spot)

The gravestones of dead Arabic and Bedouin Lords, will now show a new illustration when clicked on (rather than a Christian cross)

Improvements to the Co-Op “load save” system (including the addition of a load button to load single player Saves)



BUG FIXES

Fixed multiple issues regarding the Fire Ballista: it would sometimes perform its firing animation, but not actually release a bolt. They will also now shoot over walls correctly, and also not get stuck shooting at walls repeatedly.

Fixed issues with the targeting of CPU Fire Ballistas

Improvements to CPU logic over long distances

Tweaks to the CPUs handling of buildings in dangerous areas', which should lessen the build/destroy loop they sometimes get stuck in

The Jewel would never enter “Harass Mode”, this is now fixed

Fixed issue where CPU Attacker Units would randomly stop attacking walls and other structures

Missing smoke trail visual effect has been restored for ranged Troops in ‘Extreme Mode’ when using flaming projectiles.

Fixed issue where some Troops would become invisible, both on screen and to other Troops, while still being able to deal damage

Fixed issue where attacking Troops would disappear on the way to attack small keeps

Fixed issue where CPU Oil Pot Engineers would get stuck constantly moving, and so would not do their job

Fixed issue where disabling Cow Throwing in the Multiplayer Setup Settings was not applying to the game

The Bedouin Outpost is no longer fireproof

Fixed Marketplace cost in Custom Scenarios (Free Markets for all!)

The material collection count for achievements ‘Lord v. Food’, ‘Calm down, Rambo!’ and ‘No More Wood Needed’ was sometimes being carried over between games, this is now fixed

Crocodiles and Hyenas no longer break their legs during attack animations

Slaves now have a running animation when moving

Knight’s horses no longer appear as though they are moving slowly when galloping

Some building videos were not looping properly, this is now fixed

Fixed issue with animation when Peasants would spawn in by the campfire

Correct Wind and Birdsong ambient noise now plays

Genie Voicelines when settings teams or adding/removing players is less frequent, and will no longer cut itself off

Lords will now consistently make their death sound upon death (including when killed by a ranged attack)

Fixed issue where Campaign Menu buttons would sometimes play music rather than progressing menu screens

Drunkards will no longer get stuck at the campfire after being built over



CPU Lord Castle Fixes

Removed unnecessary Engineers Guild from the Nomad’s Castles

The Emir was sometimes building an armourer instead of an armoury, this has now been fixed

The Wolf would sometimes block off his Engineers guild and other buildings, and then destroy them. He will now build this Castle slightly differently to prevent this

The Saladin will no longer build his armoury directly in front of one of his gatehouses, blocking entry/exit (what was he thinking?!)



Mission Fixes

Fixes to Classic Trails Missions 11, 12, 21, 28, 45, 46, 47, 65 & 67

Fixes to Crusader Extreme Trail Missions 5, 8, 17, 19 & 20

Skirmish Masters Screen now correctly displays Sands of Time Mission Names (this will not apply retroactively, only for new entries)

Skirmish Masters Screen will now correctly display the background for the Lord that you were playing as when the mission was completed

Co-Op missions will now appear correctly in the Skirmish Masters Screen

Trail Starting Dates were displaying incorrectly when cheats (chicken skips) were used, this has now been fixed

In the Historical Campaign “Saladin’s Conquest”, the Engineers now speak Arabic



Map Editor Fixes

Added Flour to the Starting Goods options

Fixed issue were ranged Troops on towers would get stuck regrouping

Some shrub types were invisible upon placement, this has been fixed

The icons for Building Tools and Nature Tools were the incorrect colours, this is now fixed

Stopped 'not enough workers available to run this building' from playing each time an additional building is placed.



Map Specific Fixes

Map Name fixed for ‘Divided’

In maps imported from Stronghold Crusader to Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition, seagulls would fly off of the map. This is now fixed.

The following maps have had fixes: Marshy Mayhem, Armenia, Close Encounters, Hell on the Hill, The Great Lake, Crete Peninsula, Rock Face, The Valley, Height Advantage, In the Shadow, Wazirs Fortress, Three Little Pigs, Crossroads, Ultimate Victory, Swampy Island



Localisation Fixes

Updates to Simplified Chinese, French and Russian localisations

German Localisation - fixed a speech/text mismatch for a line from the Saladin

“Arabic”, “Arabian” and “Arab” should now be consistent across text and speech



FEATURE IN PROGRESS

We’re working on implementing this into the game’s settings as an optional feature, but for now:

- To disable the Sands of Time’s timer-based functionality: run the game, go into the Options menu and click "Open Settings Folder" and then exit the game.

In the windows explorer window, open "settings.cfg" in a text editor (notepad for example) and find HideSoTTiming:False and change this to HideSoTTiming:True, and save it. Then when you run the game, Sands of Time will not show any timers or leaderboards.

Please note: you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.

As always, thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!