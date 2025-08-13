 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19568266
Update notes via Steam Community

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.04 Patch Notes

Good morrow, my Liege! As more and more of you have been playing, sharing and cooperating, we’ve been toiling away on another wave of updates and changes that should address some of your main concerns as well as make the whole Crusader experience smoother. It takes more than one warrior to make an army, so too does each bug report help to collectively improve the game for all. Godspeed!

- Update Size: 326MB

KNOWN ISSUES

MUTLIPLAYER: Some players were experiencing a crash in the Multiplayer lobbies screen, a cause of this has now been fixed. However, we are aware there are further causes of crashes during Multiplayer games, and are continuing to investigate this.

We are aware of the ongoing issues a portion of the playerbase are experiencing during Multiplayer, in relation to lag/placement delay, and resyncs. We are hoping to get further improvements to you in the next patch, and appreciate your patience while we work on this. Any multiplayer changes are a big risk so we need to make sure they are tested thoroughly before they reach players.

SAVES: We’ve made a potential fix and added additional logging to hopefully address some instances where people were not seeing saves when trying to load saved games - if you are still encountering missing saves, please send the player.log file that's in the settings folder to support here


MAJOR ADDITIONS

  • You asked, we answered - Bedouin Troops can now be enabled in the Classic Trails!

  • There is now a toggle to see ALL available Multiplayer Lobbies available globally, regardless of region. Use with caution, as joining lobbies far away from your own country could cause performance issues.

  • On that note, we’ve added a country tag to the lobby list, so you can see the country of each lobby available

ADDITIONS

  • Map names of Firefly Maps in the Multiplayer lobby are now translated to your own language (rather than the lobby host’s language)

  • When moat can’t be placed due to high ground, the CPU Lords will now place killing pits instead (these will be free for the AI in this specific situation, so as not to cripple their economy)

  • Autosave Options added to Co-Op Setup

  • Added a frame around Small Mini-Map Borders for some visual flair

  • Ally Shield Icons now appear on the Trail Skirmish screen mini-map

  • The different Lord Types now have unique Death sounds

  • Added alternate flag visuals when playing as an Arabic or Bedouin Lord

  • The Fire Ballista will now smoothly rotate during movement

  • Added Trail Name to the Skirmish Masters Screen

  • You can now delete records from the Skirmish Masters history by right clicking

  • Added a loading bar on game launch

CHANGES

  • The Jewel has found her missing Knights! She will now use Knights to both defend and harass.

  • Increased the building limit from 2k to 4k buildings. In Skirmish/Multiplayer, each player has a portion of the 4k for themselves based on the number of players. So in an 8 player game, each player can have up to 500 buildings, but in a 2 player game they can have 2000 buildings each.

  • Troops can now pass through Shrubs, Bushes and Cacti (not trees!)

  • The Lords have been resized to be suitably intimidating (and easier to spot)

  • The gravestones of dead Arabic and Bedouin Lords, will now show a new illustration when clicked on (rather than a Christian cross)

  • Improvements to the Co-Op “load save” system (including the addition of a load button to load single player Saves)

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed multiple issues regarding the Fire Ballista: it would sometimes perform its firing animation, but not actually release a bolt. They will also now shoot over walls correctly, and also not get stuck shooting at walls repeatedly.

  • Fixed issues with the targeting of CPU Fire Ballistas

  • Improvements to CPU logic over long distances

  • Tweaks to the CPUs handling of buildings in dangerous areas', which should lessen the build/destroy loop they sometimes get stuck in

  • The Jewel would never enter “Harass Mode”, this is now fixed

  • Fixed issue where CPU Attacker Units would randomly stop attacking walls and other structures

  • Missing smoke trail visual effect has been restored for ranged Troops in ‘Extreme Mode’ when using flaming projectiles.

  • Fixed issue where some Troops would become invisible, both on screen and to other Troops, while still being able to deal damage

  • Fixed issue where attacking Troops would disappear on the way to attack small keeps

  • Fixed issue where CPU Oil Pot Engineers would get stuck constantly moving, and so would not do their job

  • Fixed issue where disabling Cow Throwing in the Multiplayer Setup Settings was not applying to the game

  • The Bedouin Outpost is no longer fireproof

  • Fixed Marketplace cost in Custom Scenarios (Free Markets for all!)

  • The material collection count for achievements ‘Lord v. Food’, ‘Calm down, Rambo!’ and ‘No More Wood Needed’ was sometimes being carried over between games, this is now fixed

  • Crocodiles and Hyenas no longer break their legs during attack animations

  • Slaves now have a running animation when moving 

  • Knight’s horses no longer appear as though they are moving slowly when galloping 

  • Some building videos were not looping properly, this is now fixed

  • Fixed issue with animation when Peasants would spawn in by the campfire

  • Correct Wind and Birdsong ambient noise now plays

  • Genie Voicelines when settings teams or adding/removing players is less frequent, and will no longer cut itself off

  • Lords will now consistently make their death sound upon death (including when killed by a ranged attack)

  • Fixed issue where Campaign Menu buttons would sometimes play music rather than progressing menu screens

  • Drunkards will no longer get stuck at the campfire after being built over

CPU Lord Castle Fixes

  • Removed unnecessary Engineers Guild from the Nomad’s Castles

  • The Emir was sometimes building an armourer instead of an armoury, this has now been fixed

  • The Wolf would sometimes block off his Engineers guild and other buildings, and then destroy them. He will now build this Castle slightly differently to prevent this

  • The Saladin will no longer build his armoury directly in front of one of his gatehouses, blocking entry/exit (what was he thinking?!)

Mission Fixes

  • Fixes to Classic Trails Missions 11, 12, 21, 28, 45, 46, 47, 65 & 67

  • Fixes to Crusader Extreme Trail Missions 5, 8, 17, 19 & 20

  •  Skirmish Masters Screen now correctly displays Sands of Time Mission Names (this will not apply retroactively, only for new entries)

  • Skirmish Masters Screen will now correctly display the background for the Lord that you were playing as when the mission was completed

  • Co-Op missions will now appear correctly in the Skirmish Masters Screen

  • Trail Starting Dates were displaying incorrectly when cheats (chicken skips) were used, this has now been fixed

  • In the Historical Campaign “Saladin’s Conquest”, the Engineers now speak Arabic

Map Editor Fixes

  • Added Flour to the Starting Goods options

  • Fixed issue were ranged Troops on towers would get stuck regrouping

  • Some shrub types were invisible upon placement, this has been fixed

  • The icons for Building Tools and Nature Tools were the incorrect colours, this is now fixed

  • Stopped 'not enough workers available to run this building' from playing each time an additional building is placed.

Map Specific Fixes

  • Map Name fixed for ‘Divided’

  • In maps imported from Stronghold Crusader to Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition, seagulls would fly off of the map. This is now fixed.

  • The following maps have had fixes: Marshy Mayhem, Armenia, Close Encounters, Hell on the Hill, The Great Lake, Crete Peninsula, Rock Face, The Valley, Height Advantage, In the Shadow, Wazirs Fortress, Three Little Pigs, Crossroads, Ultimate Victory, Swampy Island

Localisation Fixes

  • Updates to Simplified Chinese, French and Russian localisations

  • German Localisation - fixed a speech/text mismatch for a line from the Saladin

  • “Arabic”, “Arabian” and “Arab” should now be consistent across text and speech

FEATURE IN PROGRESS 

We’re working on implementing this into the game’s settings as an optional feature, but for now:

- To disable the Sands of Time’s timer-based functionality: run the game, go into the Options menu and click "Open Settings Folder" and then exit the game. 

In the windows explorer window, open "settings.cfg" in a text editor (notepad for example) and find HideSoTTiming:False and change this to HideSoTTiming:True, and save it. Then when you run the game, Sands of Time will not show any timers or leaderboards.

Please note: you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.

As always, thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!

Changed files in this update

