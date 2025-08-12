 Skip to content
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19568257 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Core Gameplay Updates:

  • Added a new respawn system, allowing players a second chance to survive and continue the experience.

  • Improved health system for more balanced and engaging gameplay.

  • Fixed game progression issues to ensure a consistent and fair flow throughout the game.

AI and Challenge Improvements:

  • Enhanced AI behavior for smarter, more challenging enemy encounters.

  • Refined, added, and improved jumpscares to increase suspense and immersion.

Quality of Life and UI:

  • Upgraded GPS system for clearer and easier navigation between objectives.

  • Improved location design to provide better understanding of the environment and objectives.

Technical Enhancements:

  • Optimizations for improved performance and overall stability.

  • Enhanced localization with clearer text and better font rendering to support a wider audience.

  • Multiple bug fixes and hotfixes to address reported issues and improve gameplay smoothness.

Additional Improvements:

  • Numerous smaller tweaks and adjustments aimed at polishing the game experience further.

