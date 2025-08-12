Core Gameplay Updates:
Added a new respawn system, allowing players a second chance to survive and continue the experience.
Improved health system for more balanced and engaging gameplay.
Fixed game progression issues to ensure a consistent and fair flow throughout the game.
AI and Challenge Improvements:
Enhanced AI behavior for smarter, more challenging enemy encounters.
Refined, added, and improved jumpscares to increase suspense and immersion.
Quality of Life and UI:
Upgraded GPS system for clearer and easier navigation between objectives.
Improved location design to provide better understanding of the environment and objectives.
Technical Enhancements:
Optimizations for improved performance and overall stability.
Enhanced localization with clearer text and better font rendering to support a wider audience.
Multiple bug fixes and hotfixes to address reported issues and improve gameplay smoothness.
Additional Improvements:
Numerous smaller tweaks and adjustments aimed at polishing the game experience further.
