The new patch is ready for playtesters! We’ve rebooted servers to implement some much needed bug fixes. We have removed meat drops on animal kills for now, until a proper fix for gathering resources from the meat is made.

Remember - this build has the same version as our demo (which everyone can try now),but i t has only one server spot because we are migrating Coloniser's servers to the active demo version . This helps us gather more feedback, boost player activity, and patch the game more easily. During this time, we’d truly appreciate it if you could leave us a review on the demo page - it helps us know we’re on the right path. Thank you for supporting Coloniser!





Bug fixes

Testing a fix for the issue where depleted resources wouldn’t disappear and because of that you wouldn’t be able to build on top of them.

Fixed the issue where some players experienced broken fog of war in the game.

Fixed the issue where harvesting Gampha meat (those elephant like creatures) would cause various errors.

Fixed the issue where sent messages would appear multiple times in the chat log.

We’re trying to keep servers stable and avoid reset when we can, but when we face an issue that affects all players and breaks the gameplay flow, we have to react ASAP. This was one of those scenarios.

