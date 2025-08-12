Thank you everyone for your patience!
What's New? 🤔
🎊 Features 🪄:
Added language support 👉 french!
Added language support 👉 spanish!
Added language support 👉 italian!
Added language support 👉 portuguese!
Added language support 👉 german!
🌜QoL🌛:
Adjusted loot screen type label so it's easier to see
Space is now ignored as a default in input
🪳Bug Fixes🦟:
Music didn't work correctly on game start
Fixed several localization issues
Removed offensive words
Removed most names
Removed a crash on startup when language didn't exist in game
Fixed crash when locale wasn't setup correctly and an ability was used
Fixed an issue where abilities weren't being triggered correctly in other languages
removed exploit when looting
enemy ability timers now correctly pause when looting
removed 100% loot and pickup chance
removed buggy transition out of loot screen
removed words that conflict with auto submit
fixed abilities not working in another language
💪 Want to Help? 🦵
There's a ton of ways you can help make Typing Tales better! Above all I'm thankful for your time and that you've read this post. Even if you only play the game, you're already supporting me greatly; so thank you! 🙇
Join the Community!
You can join the community on discord here 👉
https://discord.gg/FBdGDag9xd
There you can give feedback on...
Bugs! 🦟
Missing features you'd like to see! 🔨
Game feel or balance being off! 🔧
Localization issues! 🌐
And anything else you can think of! 😀
Do you want Typing Tales in your language?
Please let me know in Discord or here in the comments. I'm just a guy and I only speak english; so other languages are a huge effort. I'm happy to do it though!
🏃➡️ What's Next? 🏃
Check out the roadmap here 👉
https://open.codecks.io/typing_titans
If anything is missing from the next release or future releases tell me about it!
💓🔥 Thank you for your continued love and support! 🔥💓
👇 Connect 👇
