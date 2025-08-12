Thank you everyone for your patience!What's New? 🤔🎊 Features 🪄:Added language support 👉 french!Added language support 👉 spanish!Added language support 👉 italian!Added language support 👉 portuguese!Added language support 👉 german!🌜QoL🌛:Adjusted loot screen type label so it's easier to seeSpace is now ignored as a default in input🪳Bug Fixes🦟:Music didn't work correctly on game startFixed several localization issuesRemoved offensive wordsRemoved most namesRemoved a crash on startup when language didn't exist in gameFixed crash when locale wasn't setup correctly and an ability was usedFixed an issue where abilities weren't being triggered correctly in other languagesremoved exploit when lootingenemy ability timers now correctly pause when lootingremoved 100% loot and pickup chanceremoved buggy transition out of loot screenremoved words that conflict with auto submitfixed abilities not working in another language💪 Want to Help? 🦵There's a ton of ways you can help make Typing Tales better! Above all I'm thankful for your time and that you've read this post. Even if you only play the game, you're already supporting me greatly; so thank you! 🙇Join the Community!You can join the community on discord here 👉There you can give feedback on...Bugs! 🦟Missing features you'd like to see! 🔨Game feel or balance being off! 🔧Localization issues! 🌐And anything else you can think of! 😀Do you want Typing Tales in your language?Please let me know in Discord or here in the comments. I'm just a guy and I only speak english; so other languages are a huge effort. I'm happy to do it though!🏃‍➡️ What's Next? 🏃Check out the roadmap here 👉If anything is missing from the next release or future releases tell me about it!💓🔥 Thank you for your continued love and support! 🔥💓👇 Connect 👇