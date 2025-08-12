 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19568153 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you everyone for your patience!

What's New? 🤔

🎊 Features 🪄:

Added language support 👉 french!

Added language support 👉 spanish!

Added language support 👉 italian!

Added language support 👉 portuguese!

Added language support 👉 german!

🌜QoL🌛:

Adjusted loot screen type label so it's easier to see

Space is now ignored as a default in input

🪳Bug Fixes🦟:

Music didn't work correctly on game start

Fixed several localization issues

Removed offensive words

Removed most names

Removed a crash on startup when language didn't exist in game

Fixed crash when locale wasn't setup correctly and an ability was used

Fixed an issue where abilities weren't being triggered correctly in other languages

removed exploit when looting

enemy ability timers now correctly pause when looting

removed 100% loot and pickup chance

removed buggy transition out of loot screen

removed words that conflict with auto submit

fixed abilities not working in another language

💪 Want to Help? 🦵

There's a ton of ways you can help make Typing Tales better! Above all I'm thankful for your time and that you've read this post. Even if you only play the game, you're already supporting me greatly; so thank you! 🙇

Join the Community!

You can join the community on discord here 👉

https://discord.gg/FBdGDag9xd

There you can give feedback on...

Bugs! 🦟

Missing features you'd like to see! 🔨

Game feel or balance being off! 🔧

Localization issues! 🌐

And anything else you can think of! 😀

Do you want Typing Tales in your language?

Please let me know in Discord or here in the comments. I'm just a guy and I only speak english; so other languages are a huge effort. I'm happy to do it though!

🏃‍➡️ What's Next? 🏃

Check out the roadmap here 👉

https://open.codecks.io/typing_titans

If anything is missing from the next release or future releases tell me about it!

💓🔥 Thank you for your continued love and support! 🔥💓

👇 Connect 👇

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3661212
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3661213
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3661214
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link