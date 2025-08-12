 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19568151 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Koi-Koi Japan.

We have identified an issue where, on some PCs with specific locale settings, save data could not be loaded correctly.
Today, we have released the Ver.2.2.7 update to fix this problem.

We sincerely apologize to all affected players for the inconvenience caused.

We appreciate your continued support for Koi-Koi Japan.

Changed files in this update

