We have identified an issue where, on some PCs with specific locale settings, save data could not be loaded correctly.
Today, we have released the Ver.2.2.7 update to fix this problem.
We sincerely apologize to all affected players for the inconvenience caused.
We appreciate your continued support for Koi-Koi Japan.
