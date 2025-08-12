- All unarmed combat Runes have been enhanced
- 'Frostbringer Ring' damage scaling changed from 1x INT to 2x WIS
- 'Stormbringer Ring' mana burn and damage scaling changed to DEX
- Fixed an issue where the hair of Dwarves with a blindfold was not shown correctly during combat
- Fixed an issue where the DPS Meter position would not be saved for the next battle
Update v1.21.2
