POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
12 August 2025 Build 19568101 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- All unarmed combat Runes have been enhanced
- 'Frostbringer Ring' damage scaling changed from 1x INT to 2x WIS
- 'Stormbringer Ring' mana burn and damage scaling changed to DEX
- Fixed an issue where the hair of Dwarves with a blindfold was not shown correctly during combat
- Fixed an issue where the DPS Meter position would not be saved for the next battle

Changed files in this update

