- All unarmed combat Runes have been enhanced

- 'Frostbringer Ring' damage scaling changed from 1x INT to 2x WIS

- 'Stormbringer Ring' mana burn and damage scaling changed to DEX

- Fixed an issue where the hair of Dwarves with a blindfold was not shown correctly during combat

- Fixed an issue where the DPS Meter position would not be saved for the next battle