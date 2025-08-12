A year has passed since the game's release, and it's time to take stock!

This was the first project for LT-Games and the developer Crooked Road, which unfortunately had an unsuccessful launch and instead of Early Access, the project was released in a technical release. However, the developer Crooked Road put in a lot of effort and released 22 patches for the game over the course of this year thanks to your feedback.

From a financial model perspective, the project has only recouped 1/9 of its costs, and we honestly acknowledge that we know the main issue - technical problems with GameMaker Studio 1.4, which we initially failed to identify during the game's development stage.

As it turned out, the main problems (Out of Memory) were related to the core level of the GameMaker Studio 1.4 game engine due to cache and buffer limitations of only 1 Gb RAM, as well as very poor integration with integrated graphics cards in laptops and personal computers.

We also lacked the time and finances to release the final patch 1.0.0 by today, and after discussing the situation with colleagues, despite the project's unprofitability, we decided to continue support, but in a somewhat less active manner, to bring the project to the release patch, and then, once we have sufficient funds, to try to port the game to the GameMaker Studio 2.0 engine to resolve the main issues of the game and possibly finally add a cooperative gameplay mode.

As part of the testing on the new game engine GameMaker Studio 2.0, we are launching a demo version of the new project Brew or Die – an RPG game with TBS elements, which will be released on 08/12/2025 at 10:45 AM PDT. We invite everyone to test the new game and provide feedback, as it is crucial for the preparation of iZolated transition to the new game engine!

There is also currently a Isometric RPG Sale 2025 with a 30% discount on the game until August 18, 2025!

Our teams would be grateful for the support of future game updates.

PATCH CHANGELOG:

- Project optimization work has been carried out.

- Errors in Portuguese and English localization have been fixed.

- Errors in camp quests have been corrected.

- Errors in object interactions have been fixed.

- The nightmare "Faceless Hunt" has been refined, and errors have also been found and corrected.

- Game balance has been adjusted.

- Some elements of the main menu and pause menu have been improved.

- The inventory system has been refined.

- The crafting system has been improved.

Please check the relevance of all previously found errors.

If you discover any new critical errors, please report them to us on the game's Discord server: https://discord.gg/fRJ26z9Q8b