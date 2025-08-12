 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19567988 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is a batch of changes.

New

  • There is now a collection log button between Guide and settings. Here you can see how many items you have found, out of all total items. Let me know if you find any problems with it.


Changes


  • Hopefully fixed the problem where items would randomly be selected in the inventory.

  • Combat Spirit saplings do not stack with same type. I.e two attack saplings will only count as one, but you can have one attack power and one accuracy sapling and it is fine.

  • More random stuff

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3697241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link