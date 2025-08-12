Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is a batch of changes.
New
- There is now a collection log button between Guide and settings. Here you can see how many items you have found, out of all total items. Let me know if you find any problems with it.
Changes
- Hopefully fixed the problem where items would randomly be selected in the inventory.
- Combat Spirit saplings do not stack with same type. I.e two attack saplings will only count as one, but you can have one attack power and one accuracy sapling and it is fine.
- More random stuff
Changed files in this update