Celebrate 2.5 Years of SALVATIONLAND!

Enjoy a new launcher, enhanced UI and fonts, smoother animations, and a host of bug fixes!



Changelog:



- Updated and optimized post-processing effects: noise filter, SSAO, motion blur

- New game launcher – improved visuals and gamepad support

- Adjusted in-game graphics presets

- Improved appearance of the dialog window and changed the main font

- Changed subtitle font and in-game notes

- Added character animation interpolation

- Further optimized the NPC animation system

- Improved water shader quality in the levels of Chapter 2

- Fixed incorrect water surface lighting at night

- Faster fade-in and checkpoint loading when the player character dies

- Fixed typos in the documentation, including the user manual

- Fixed minor bugs.



🚨 A new game is required.



We are planning to release Update 3.0 in the near future, which will introduce online achievements and Steam trading cards. Stay tuned for news on Discord:

https://discord.gg/WWNcpFJzDJ