Decreased the HP of all enemies slightly



Decreased the damage of all enemies by a moderate amount



Increased the starting HP of the Warrior (from 200 to 250)



Increased the starting HP of the Rogue (from 120 to 150)



Lowered the damage and the HP of the final boss by a small amount



Fixed some UI issues that prevented clicking on the Wishlist button on super low resolutions



This small fix aims to balance the difficulty for newer players to the game.The future plan has always been to gradually increase the difficulty by offering a new "ascension" level to play each time you manage to beat all the 3 maps.Hopefully these balancing changes will ensure players have a chance at a fair fight!