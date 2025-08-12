 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19567925 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small fix aims to balance the difficulty for newer players to the game.

  • Decreased the HP of all enemies slightly
  • Decreased the damage of all enemies by a moderate amount
  • Increased the starting HP of the Warrior (from 200 to 250)
  • Increased the starting HP of the Rogue (from 120 to 150)
  • Lowered the damage and the HP of the final boss by a small amount
  • Fixed some UI issues that prevented clicking on the Wishlist button on super low resolutions


The future plan has always been to gradually increase the difficulty by offering a new "ascension" level to play each time you manage to beat all the 3 maps.

Hopefully these balancing changes will ensure players have a chance at a fair fight!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859381
