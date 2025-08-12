- Decreased the HP of all enemies slightly
- Decreased the damage of all enemies by a moderate amount
- Increased the starting HP of the Warrior (from 200 to 250)
- Increased the starting HP of the Rogue (from 120 to 150)
- Lowered the damage and the HP of the final boss by a small amount
- Fixed some UI issues that prevented clicking on the Wishlist button on super low resolutions
The future plan has always been to gradually increase the difficulty by offering a new "ascension" level to play each time you manage to beat all the 3 maps.
Hopefully these balancing changes will ensure players have a chance at a fair fight!
