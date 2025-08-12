 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19567846 Edited 12 August 2025 – 11:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW:

- Two new pets are available at the dungeon store: Lunestorm and Lunaxe
- Skilling resource are now also shown during following activites: mining, woodcutting, hunting
- There is now a "how to chat" indicator below the chatbox when you are playing online to make it clear you can chat
- There is now a text notification in your chat if a player connects/disconnects
- Your current HP/Mana/Stamina now also shows in your stat overview
- An option has been added to disable the camera panning (the camera moving to whatever edge your cursor is pointing at)
- Your stat page now also shows your total deaths
- You can now change the game font into two other options, hopefully this will help with readability for some people

CHANGES:

- Fire flash & Greater barrage no longer perform knockback on enemies with their initial projectile
- Fire flash will no longer trigger the falling flames if it did not connect with an enemy and it despawns
- While in hunting areas, if you are using a ranged weapon your UI will be transparant by default to make spotting animals and tracks easier
- Your UI will turn transparant automatically when entering following skilling rooms: mining, woodcutting
- You will no longer be prevented from dashing when near a resource (tree, ore, item, ...) if you are not using a gamepad
- Game loading has been changed so that it won't proceed to the titlescreen until ALL textures are in memory
- More of the game has been offloaded to the CPU, hopefully increasing general performance
- The chat now properly scales along with your GUI scale (in your settings)
- Text within text boxes will no longer have forced anti-aliasing, making it much more sharp to read when playing without anti-aliasing (the default)

FIXED:

- A visual glitch with the player owned paper rack has been fixed
- A critical issue with the fishing skill has been patched
- A state lock issue with mining + woodcutting has been patched
- An issue with the dungeon shop not consuming dungeon credits has been resolved
- The fishing skill page can now be properly closed with tab/escape
- A crash has been fixed with placeholders not being draw properly in the anvil menu
- Speed potions now nullify on death
- A crash with the conjuror orbs connecting with an enemy has been fixed
- Text boxes when talking with NPC's will no longer go off-screen if your scale is set to large
- An issue has been resolved where you were able to equip duplicate spells if you did not have the third slot unlocked yet

