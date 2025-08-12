1. Fix bugs where some bosses refresh outside the map
2. Increase the maximum stacking limit of materials and food
3. Add some controller functions (currently, left mouse click and scroll wheel functions cannot be mapped to the controller)
Bug fixes and adjustments
