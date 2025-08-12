 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19567838
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fix bugs where some bosses refresh outside the map
2. Increase the maximum stacking limit of materials and food
3. Add some controller functions (currently, left mouse click and scroll wheel functions cannot be mapped to the controller)

