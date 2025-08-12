Greetings Gremlins,



Today's update brings a long-requested feature to the game: Offline Mode! There's also support for AMD's FSR technologies to get a faster frame-rate, a new Leg-Up ability, and more - here are the full details:





Offline Mode: You can now play Mother Machine without an internet connection! If you want to force the game to always play offline, there's a new option in the game settings. And if you can't connect to the shared Mother's Home but otherwise are online, you can still play the game and join your friends in the Caves as normal.



Leg-Up Ability: Hold the Climb button without moving to offer a leg-up to your fellow Gremlins. They can then jump higher with your assistance!



FSR Support: The game now support's AMD's FSR technologies, both for Upscaling and Frame Generation.



New Cosmetics: There are a number of new cosmetic options and emotes to unlock.



Bug Fixes: This update includes a number of fixes for bugs, including jerky climbing, unwanted falling off ropes, getting stuck in the floor, and many more.



The team at Maschinen-Mensch wants to thank all of you wonderful Gremlins who have been enjoying the game since we launched it earler this year. If you've been having fun in the caves, a Steam review would mean the world to us - it's how other Gremlins find their way to Mother Machine!