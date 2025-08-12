Greetings, pilots!

I continue to improve the game and sincerely thank everyone for both positive and negative feedback - it helps make the game better!

This is a major update that adds many new features and improvements:

🎯 Rebalance "Shilka"

I took your feedback into account. The Shilka is now less accurate. Additionally, you can adjust its accuracy yourself for a more challenging gameplay!

⚙️ Rate Settings

You asked for it - I made it! Now you can customize rates in the game to your liking, just like with real drones.

🌬️ Wind Volume Adjustment

A small feature requested by the community on Discord. You can now adjust wind volume through the overall weather volume setting.

🛩️ Customizable Balance, Drone Physics, and Target Parameters

Finally, I finished what I’ve been promising for a while - now everyone can tweak individual balance parameters if needed! Before starting a mission, you can adjust drone and target settings to tailor the gameplay to yourself. I’ll add more parameters later, so if you feel something’s missing, send your suggestions! You can reduce drone weight or make enemy vehicles slower — everyone can build their own gameplay. Maybe it’s time to start planning a mission editor? Let me know if you’re interested!

🛡️ Cumulative Screens “BBQ Grills” Drones have changed the rules of modern warfare and forced the enemy to adapt. A new system of additional vehicle protection has been added - cumulative screens, so-called “mangals,” which reduce damage from drone attacks. Pilots will need to plan their attacks better and use explosive warheads to break these “mangals” on enemy vehicles!

🎓 Drone Control Tutorial

The first version of the training has been created, focusing on maintaining altitude, flying forward and sideways, making turns, and exercising full control. This should help newcomers learn the art of piloting and take to the skies! I plan to improve the tutorial based on your feedback.

Thank you for your support and feedback - it helps make the game better!