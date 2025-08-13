Patch 2.2.0
Featured Content
Added Target Challenge: New York City (Night) - HARD
“RIOT” and “LEGACY” bundles have returned to the shop
Updated Daily Shop display contents
Reduced loading time at the start of matches
UI Design
Added Target Challenge achievements to the Achievement menu
Bug Fix
Issue where VALKYRIE's Finisher played at excessively high volume
Issue where the camera could spin rapidly when certain sub-weapons or items were present on stage
Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when switching Magna Shield with LEGACY
Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when using a Finisher
Fixed an "Unknown Error" that could occur when using the assist item "Laser Cannon"
Issue where using the assist item "Laser Cannon" could cause frame rate dropson"
Issue where using the assist item "Laser Cannon" could cause frame rate drops
Changed files in this update