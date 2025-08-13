 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19567579
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.2.0

Featured Content

  • Added Target Challenge: New York City (Night) - HARD

  • “RIOT” and “LEGACY” bundles have returned to the shop

  • Updated Daily Shop display contents

  • Reduced loading time at the start of matches

UI Design

  • Added Target Challenge achievements to the Achievement menu

Bug Fix

  • Issue where VALKYRIE's Finisher played at excessively high volume

  • Issue where the camera could spin rapidly when certain sub-weapons or items were present on stage

  • Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when switching Magna Shield with LEGACY

  • Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when using a Finisher

  • Fixed an "Unknown Error" that could occur when using the assist item "Laser Cannon"

  • Issue where using the assist item "Laser Cannon" could cause frame rate dropson"

  • Issue where using the assist item "Laser Cannon" could cause frame rate drops

Changed files in this update

