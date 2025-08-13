Reduced loading time at the start of matches

“RIOT” and “LEGACY” bundles have returned to the shop

Added Target Challenge achievements to the Achievement menu

Issue where VALKYRIE's Finisher played at excessively high volume

Issue where the camera could spin rapidly when certain sub-weapons or items were present on stage

Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when switching Magna Shield with LEGACY

Fixed an "Unknown Error" that occurred when using a Finisher

Fixed an "Unknown Error" that could occur when using the assist item "Laser Cannon"

Issue where using the assist item "Laser Cannon" could cause frame rate dropson"