Dear Tacticians,

Thank you to all of you who recently purchased the game and tried it for the first time! We read your feedback and decided to release a small update to fix some issues and improve the experience as soon as possible.

Patch notes v0.9.2:

Lowered difficulty of missions #1 and #2 by reducing health points of several enemy units.

Fixed a bug that triggered a dialogue under the wrong circumstances in mission #2.

In the campaign timeline, quests are no longer visible below the narrative description of a mission until you have completed that mission for the first time. They still appear in the teambuilder and inside a mission all the time.

Please keep sending us feedback, this is super helpful as we work towards making the best possible version of Skygard Arena.

Gemelli Games