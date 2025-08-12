 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19567517
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: Event that jumped directly to the BOSS battle
Bug Fix: Master occasionally not taking action
Bug Fix: Fisherman occasionally not taking action
Bug Fix: Predictive display for queue interruption cases (the previous version had an incorrect prompt label, but it functioned correctly)
Content Adjustment: Giants will close in less often and will attack directly when within an appropriate distance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2360211
  • Loading history…
