Bug Fix: Event that jumped directly to the BOSS battle
Bug Fix: Master occasionally not taking action
Bug Fix: Fisherman occasionally not taking action
Bug Fix: Predictive display for queue interruption cases (the previous version had an incorrect prompt label, but it functioned correctly)
Content Adjustment: Giants will close in less often and will attack directly when within an appropriate distance
Patch Notes: Early Access 4.5_0812#1715
