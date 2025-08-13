This update contains the following fixes and optimizations:

After completing an area, claiming Supply Chests is no longer required to proceed.

A rare anomaly has been identified: Clearing an area may occasionally fail to drop Supply Chests, which can interrupt progression.

Temporary solution: If this occurs, the area passage will automatically open after a short waiting period, even if the Supply Chests remain unclaimed.

The exact cause has not yet been determined. A permanent fix will be implemented once we have identified and addressed the issue.