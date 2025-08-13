 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19567420 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes and optimizations:

After completing an area, claiming Supply Chests is no longer required to proceed.

A rare anomaly has been identified: Clearing an area may occasionally fail to drop Supply Chests, which can interrupt progression.

Temporary solution: If this occurs, the area passage will automatically open after a short waiting period, even if the Supply Chests remain unclaimed.

The exact cause has not yet been determined. A permanent fix will be implemented once we have identified and addressed the issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2848741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link