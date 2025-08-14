 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19567087 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In today's update we're fixing a few important bugs, and adding a few interesting QoL improvements.

Check them out!


New content:

  • Added bushes for Horse, Dog and Cat

Improvements:

  • Added a setting to Arrow signs to limit their contents to Quest items

  • Increased maximum farmhand range to 18x18

  • Recycle farm no longer recycles quick travel points. Should save some time with setting up the new layout when you want to redesign your farm

  • Recycle farm now also clears empty water tiles.

  • Added Stats for house jobs.

Gameplay changes:

  • Increased mushroom level up speed

  • Boosted Favor gain by +50% when helping farms below level 100.

Bugfixes:

  • (PC) Fixed active item UI not being updated while chat is open

  • Fixed bug with interactive decorations.

  • Decreased hitbox for Peanut butter machine so it's easier to interact with it.

Today's Farm showcase: Waterfall Bus Stop by ivar

