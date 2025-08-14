In today's update we're fixing a few important bugs, and adding a few interesting QoL improvements.
Check them out!
New content:
Added bushes for Horse, Dog and Cat
Improvements:
Added a setting to Arrow signs to limit their contents to Quest items
Increased maximum farmhand range to 18x18
Recycle farm no longer recycles quick travel points. Should save some time with setting up the new layout when you want to redesign your farm
Recycle farm now also clears empty water tiles.
Added Stats for house jobs.
Gameplay changes:
Increased mushroom level up speed
Boosted Favor gain by +50% when helping farms below level 100.
Bugfixes:
(PC) Fixed active item UI not being updated while chat is open
Fixed bug with interactive decorations.
Decreased hitbox for Peanut butter machine so it's easier to interact with it.
Today's Farm showcase: Waterfall Bus Stop by ivar
