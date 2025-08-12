Hey Esteemed Students! We’ve just rolled out a fresh build packed with new content, balance tweaks, and fixes. Let’s dive in!

*Please make sure you download the latest Romantic Patch for this update.

✨ New & Improved

Smarter Socializing – Main girls now have new dialogue lines tied to specific relationship levels for smoother, more logical progression.

Know Her Level – Girl level now shows during “Socialize.”

Richer Profiles – More details added to Girl Profiles.

Better Item Management New Item Filter button + UI trait locker Expanded storage. Updated sort & filter options



Merge info is now visible in the Mind Atlas (shows what items they merge into)



Story Glow-Up – Added beautiful new images to story events. Already gone through them? They’re unlocked automatically in your phone.

⚖ Balance Changes

Tweaked “Socialize” items in Mantra Meditation for better game balance.

Reduced Star earned.

Item rebalanced: Lone Rose Romance Worn Canvas Shoes Shuttlecock Paperclip







🛠 Bug Fixes

First wave of UI/UX fixes (more coming soon).

Added missing side girl images in the Gallery.

Corrected SFX for all romantic scenes.

Other minor bug fixes.

So, What's Next?

🔮 Coming Next Update

A smarter objective system to prevent overlapping/conflicting tasks.

Early romance overhaul – new events & content for smoother relationship flow.

More feedback-driven improvements.





🌟 Looking Further Ahead

Later-stage romance upgrades.

New romantic options with new girls (yes… including that mature lady you’ve been craving for).

Fresh CGs, art, storylines, and more.

Continued balancing of the Socialize feature.





💬 We’re in this for the long run – with more content, DLCs, and updates to make Love n Life: Happy Student the game we’ve envisioned from day one.

🙏 Thank you for your support, patience, and feedback. The team’s working hard to keep surprising you with new ways to fall in love (and have fun).

Stay tuned – the best is yet to come! ❤️

Join the vibrant Reborn community on Discord, connect with other players, share your ideas, and become part of our growing community. If you want to support us, please click "Follow" on Our Developer Page