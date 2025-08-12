 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19567017 Edited 12 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added camera height collider at stage entrances.
  • Boss cards fixed.
  • Shoot damage buff (min damage from 15 to 25, max damage from 30 to 50).
  • Balthazar buff consumes energy (temporarily consumes the entire energy bar).
  • Fixed bug where stations would lose money.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3201781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link