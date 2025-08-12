- Added camera height collider at stage entrances.
- Boss cards fixed.
- Shoot damage buff (min damage from 15 to 25, max damage from 30 to 50).
- Balthazar buff consumes energy (temporarily consumes the entire energy bar).
- Fixed bug where stations would lose money.
Fixes and Shoot Damage Buff
