- Added change of time of day (Morning, Day, Evening, Night)
- Added Weather (Sunny, Windy, Cloudy, Foggy, Rain, Thunderstorm, Storm)
- Added Flashlight \[F]
- Added new meaty sounds of hits on Zombies
- Added effect of flying blood when hitting a Zombie
- Added effect of blood flowing from a character when bleeding
- Added pop-up notification about picked up or mined items
- Changed style of game cursor and size
- Rebuilt and moved first spawn point
- Increased drawing distance of grass
- Completely redone Lighting
- Map Zoom speed increased by 4 times
- Map redrawn
- Removed darkening of minimap
- Removed fog from the map on \[M]
- Minor fixes
Changed files in this update