12 August 2025 Build 19566912 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added change of time of day (Morning, Day, Evening, Night)

- Added Weather (Sunny, Windy, Cloudy, Foggy, Rain, Thunderstorm, Storm)

- Added Flashlight \[F]

- Added new meaty sounds of hits on Zombies

- Added effect of flying blood when hitting a Zombie

- Added effect of blood flowing from a character when bleeding

- Added pop-up notification about picked up or mined items


- Changed style of game cursor and size

- Rebuilt and moved first spawn point

- Increased drawing distance of grass

- Completely redone Lighting

- Map Zoom speed increased by 4 times

- Map redrawn

- Removed darkening of minimap

- Removed fog from the map on \[M]

- Minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3603941
