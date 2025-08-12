This Update — Steam Platform Only
Following the recent SteamVR update, the old input system is no longer supported. This is an emergency update.
New Skills (3 Styles): Spirit Sword, Draw Slash, Shadow Fang
New Weapon: Katana
New HDR Effects: Significantly improved visuals
New Blood Effect when enemies take damage
Combat System Adjustment: Blocking and parrying with the scabbard now offer greatly increased benefits
Numerous bug fixes, adjustments, and optimizations
As this is an emergency update, you may encounter some bugs.
Thank you very much, and please report any bugs here:
Discord: discord.gg/QTWG3hmeHa
QQ: 943495441
