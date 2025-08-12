 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19566905 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This Update — Steam Platform Only

Following the recent SteamVR update, the old input system is no longer supported. This is an emergency update.

  • New Skills (3 Styles): Spirit Sword, Draw Slash, Shadow Fang

  • New Weapon: Katana

  • New HDR Effects: Significantly improved visuals

  • New Blood Effect when enemies take damage

  • Combat System Adjustment: Blocking and parrying with the scabbard now offer greatly increased benefits

  • Numerous bug fixes, adjustments, and optimizations

As this is an emergency update, you may encounter some bugs.
Thank you very much, and please report any bugs here:

Discord: discord.gg/QTWG3hmeHa


QQ: 943495441

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link