This Update — Steam Platform Only

Following the recent SteamVR update, the old input system is no longer supported. This is an emergency update.

New Skills (3 Styles): Spirit Sword, Draw Slash, Shadow Fang

New Weapon: Katana

New HDR Effects: Significantly improved visuals

New Blood Effect when enemies take damage

Combat System Adjustment: Blocking and parrying with the scabbard now offer greatly increased benefits

Numerous bug fixes, adjustments, and optimizations

As this is an emergency update, you may encounter some bugs.

Thank you very much, and please report any bugs here:

Discord: discord.gg/QTWG3hmeHa



QQ: 943495441