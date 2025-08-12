 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19566850 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Balanced economy
- Reduced the amount of units and made units stronger
- Adjusted a lot of damage and health values for everything
- Reworked Combat Unit logic, game should run better now at higher unit counts
- Plunderers now stand still and fight back if enemy units are in range
- Added Victory/Defeat messages at the end of the game
- Fixed an FPS limit issue in the starting menu
- Added a button to disable spawning Combat Units

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3800951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link