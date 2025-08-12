- Balanced economy
- Reduced the amount of units and made units stronger
- Adjusted a lot of damage and health values for everything
- Reworked Combat Unit logic, game should run better now at higher unit counts
- Plunderers now stand still and fight back if enemy units are in range
- Added Victory/Defeat messages at the end of the game
- Fixed an FPS limit issue in the starting menu
- Added a button to disable spawning Combat Units
Update 2025/08/12 - 1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3800951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update