- Balanced economy

- Reduced the amount of units and made units stronger

- Adjusted a lot of damage and health values for everything

- Reworked Combat Unit logic, game should run better now at higher unit counts

- Plunderers now stand still and fight back if enemy units are in range

- Added Victory/Defeat messages at the end of the game

- Fixed an FPS limit issue in the starting menu

- Added a button to disable spawning Combat Units