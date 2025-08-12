- Quicksave system now uses a less-strict version system. This means that not every time you update the game the Quicksave file from the previous version will be unusable.
- Replaced one achievement that couldn't be aquired with another one.
- Fixed a bug where the game entered a softlock-like state after enemies used the Ice Pillar attack.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't use the lore in the Shiny Caves area after recruiting a partner that was standing right next to it.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't use interactive objects in a monster house trap after the fight was finished.
If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.
EA V1.0.13 [126]
