Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 176:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

17:00 to 18:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.10 r9_0 (August 12, 2025)

BUG FIX

· Fixed a problem preventing players from proceeding past the preparation phase to enter a match

· Fixed a problem where initiating a Rematch after a match could cause the game to freeze

Team Iron Saga VS