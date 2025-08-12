Dear Metas,

If you encounter any issues while playing, please contact us using the following methods:

PC: Open the in-game ESC menu → Feedback & Customer Support → Select Bug Report to submit your issue.

Mobile: Tap the menu button in the upper right corner → Tap the headphone icon in the sidebar → Select Customer Support → Then choose Bug Report to submit your feedback.

If you're offline, you can also report issues via our official email: oncehuman@global.netease.com. We'll investigate as soon as we receive your message.

Since the official release of Once Human version 2.1.0, we've been gathering community feedback and actively addressing your concerns.

Here are the current details of the changes we've made:

1. Fixed an issue where weapons could not be withdrawn properly from the Account Depot on mobile devices.

2. Fixed an issue where Disassembly Bench: Black Hole would incorrectly push the RV.

3. Fixed an issue where Stardust Milk, Stardust Goat Milk, and Stardust Deer Milk could not be selected as optional ingredients when making Cheese in the inherited kitchen.

4. Fixed an issue where some players were unable to sign up or enter the server after being forcibly removed from a scenario.

5. Fixed an issue where characters in Moonlake Depot could be pulled underground.

6. Fixed an issue where some wallpapers displayed incorrectly after changing building skins.

7. Fixed an issue where Mitsuko's Marks could not be used.

8. Fixed an issue where some Meta-Human territories had two Territory Terminals.

Once Human Development Team



