12 August 2025 Build 19566702 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔✨Exciting news! The epic world of Gorn from Free Lives & Devolver Digital has arrived in our cozy coloring game! 🎨💪

Bring the new FREE collab models to life and enjoy our new Ancient Rome pack in our Gladiator Update!

The Ancient Rome Pack contains:

Centurion Helmet

5391 Voxels

Legionary

1418 Voxels

Bath house

6812 Voxels

Ballista

1302 Voxels

Galley

858 Voxels

Amphitheatre

6888 Voxels

Aqueduct

5302 Voxels

Training Dummy

1162 Voxels

Scutum

4577 Voxels

Chariot

2155 Voxels

