Version 1.3.1 Release Announcement
We will be releasing an update (Ver. 1.3.1) on Tuesday, September 9th.
We apologize for the inconvenience to current gamers, but
please install the update before playing the game.
For Steam version update instructions, please see the support information page.
For Switch version update instructions, please see here.
https://support-jp.nintendo.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/34636/
[Update Contents]
■Chinese (Simplified/Traditional) language settings added
Changing the language setting to Chinese will change various UI elements, story text, and more.
Card images will be in Japanese for both Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
■Fixed card ability bugs
- An issue where the ability of "Steam Fighter, Urnanshe" would sometimes not activate
- An issue where the "When Attack" effect of a card equipped to a dominated opponent's vanguard did not trigger
- An issue where "Mobile Fortress of Obliteration, Freischutz Maximum" could be called from the hand after being returned to the hand after being activated and treated as a Normal Unit
- An issue where the "Reveal" cost could sometimes be paid with a card that was already revealed
- An issue where Diaful Doll Bartolomea's automatic ability allowed opponent's rear-guards to be selected when paying the cost
- Other
■Fixed deck recipe disappearance bug
We have fixed an issue where acquired deck recipes could sometimes be lost.
■AI behavior adjustments
- Adjusted cases where the AI would loop rear-guard circle movement back and forth.
- Other
■ Other minor specification adjustments and bug fixes.
We hope you continue to enjoy Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2.
