- Fixed an issue where dreams could be completely flooded with white light when playing on Low graphics settings.
- Fixed an issue where salary might not be given after loading a save.
- Made small adjustments to the shredder for more stable operation.
- Fully replaced the machine translation for Japanese to improve its quality. This translation still requires proofreading. If you’d like to help us with the Japanese or other localizations, join our community translation team on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/f2Dkp4Rv4K
Thank you so much for reporting bugs and issues — you are the most amazing community!
Changed files in this update