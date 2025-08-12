 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566570 Edited 12 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crop status info widget

  • Added optional Crop Info widget that displays at the cursor location.
  • Can be toggled in Game Settings.
  • Default setting: Off for PC, On for consoles.


New Game Mode Options

  • Added No Failure setting: The game no longer ends when reputation hits zero
  • New no failure setting is enabled by default in Calm game mode; available as a custom option for any game mode.
  • Renamed the old Endless mode to No Orders Mode.
  • Order leaderboards now only update if failure is possible.
  • Game mode selection: use top controller triggers in the New Game menu to cycle modes.
  • Fixed controller and widget visibility in a few places in No orders mode


Additional changes

  • Report Bug Button now points to https://acresgame.com/support.html instead of discord
  • Bottom widget now appears when using a controller to toggle Quick Details visibility via button.


