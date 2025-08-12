Crop status info widget
- Added optional Crop Info widget that displays at the cursor location.
- Can be toggled in Game Settings.
- Default setting: Off for PC, On for consoles.
New Game Mode Options
- Added No Failure setting: The game no longer ends when reputation hits zero
- New no failure setting is enabled by default in Calm game mode; available as a custom option for any game mode.
- Renamed the old Endless mode to No Orders Mode.
- Order leaderboards now only update if failure is possible.
- Game mode selection: use top controller triggers in the New Game menu to cycle modes.
- Fixed controller and widget visibility in a few places in No orders mode
Additional changes
- Report Bug Button now points to https://acresgame.com/support.html instead of discord
- Bottom widget now appears when using a controller to toggle Quick Details visibility via button.
