NEW CATS!!

Fancy George : whenever a dice triggers its dice effect, give +3 Mult.

The Collector : +2 Mult for each item, including those on other cats.

Meditating Cat : + Mult equal to current round.

Confused Cat : if you have more Points than Mult, set Points equal to Mult and x2 Points.

Space Cadet : +30 Points for each empty dice slot and each empty position without a cat.

Mime Cat : copies the effect of the first Item-slot.

Lykoi : x1 Mult. For each dice placed that has a different value to the dice placed here, +1/2 to multiplier.

Shopkeeper : permanently gain +1 Mult whenever you buy an item. (unlocked by storing either a cat or item in the shop)

Bug-fix

- Quest reminder now appear consistently. Previously, the reminder will only appear for certain quests.

Changes

- The Blank Cat now has 0 on all its dice faces to better complement its passive ability.

Quality-of-life

- The bonuses you currently have will remain on the scoreboard instead of disappearing after pressing 'Play'. The bonus text used to extend beyond the scoreboard if you have too many of them active at once, this has now been fixed by breaking them up into two separate lines.

- Tooltips now appear when you hover over a cat or item storage space.

This update is also coming with a 20% discount, so if you are interested but have yet to buy the game, consider giving it a try. And finally, to all players who have already bought Cats & Dice, thank you for the support! I know I'm not the fastest when it comes to updates, but they are coming and there will be more ahead :)

Cheers,

Yong