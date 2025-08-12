This update focuses on Project Gemini where I have been trying to solve some rather brutal tasks. First of all, the update rolls out a fix for the breaking issues related to Gemini/Agena undocking. It also improves rendering performance in both Standard and Virtual Reality, and fixes some rendering artifacts.

Note: If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.80

Gemini/Agena Undocking

This patch fixes an issue where the Agena would disappear when undocking, only to suddenly snap back and re-dock after 30 seconds. The issue was hard to track down but was caused by the docking/undocking detection logic and the positioning logic happening in different parts of the frame (something that happened during a re-write a few months back). This is not usually noticeable but at orbital velocities, a few milliseconds can become quite a big distance. The issue should now be fixed and you should be able to correctly undock from Agena.

Gemini Performance Optimizations and Rendering improvements

I have spent quite a lot of time trying to figure out some of the Gemini performance bottlenecks in both standard and VR rendering. Using the Unity 6 performance and rendering tools I have spent some time updating some rendering shaders and rendering techniques to improve the general performance in Gemini. In addition, I have applied some of the rendering tricks I have used to make it possible to render the Apollo Command Module and Lunar Module panels in real-time to Gemini.

I have also fixed quite a few rendering artifacts, inverted normals, and reflection probe priority flickering issues that has been visible under various graphics settings in Gemini.

Patch notes: