Versioning Update:

The previous version numbers have been adjusted as follows:

0.5.5 → 0.0.2

0.5.6 → 0.0.3

This change reflects the fact that the game is still far from its eventual 1.0 release. The earlier numbering unintentionally suggested it was much closer to completion.

The upcoming update later today will be labeled 0.1.0. It’s a major systems-focused patch that lays the foundation for the game’s future. From this point forward, version numbers will better represent the game’s development stage and progression.