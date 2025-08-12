 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566440 Edited 12 August 2025 – 09:19:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Versioning Update:

The previous version numbers have been adjusted as follows:

  • 0.5.50.0.2

  • 0.5.60.0.3

This change reflects the fact that the game is still far from its eventual 1.0 release. The earlier numbering unintentionally suggested it was much closer to completion.

The upcoming update later today will be labeled 0.1.0. It’s a major systems-focused patch that lays the foundation for the game’s future. From this point forward, version numbers will better represent the game’s development stage and progression.

Changed files in this update

