Dear Blowers,



Version 2.28.0 is here! This update introduces Daily and Weekly Challenges, a new way to test your skills, earn rewards, and compete with others. I've also included a number of QoL improvements, some shop updates, and several bug fixes that should smooth things out across the board.



Here's what's new:



🏆 Daily & Weekly Challenges

You can now take part in Daily and Weekly Challenges through your Humble North account.



• Go to Account → Seasons & Challenges to get started.



• You can retry a challenge as many times as you like to set your best time.



• After the challenge ends, rewards can be claimed via Account → Claimable Rewards.



• Higher ranks earn better rewards.



• Requires being logged in to your Humble North account.



Whether you're after a top leaderboard spot or just in it for some extra rewards, there's something in it for everyone.



🛒 New Additions to Shops

• Crunchy Pyramids added to the ULC shop.



• Speedstige: A new upgrade in the Gems shop that speeds up the prestige animation.



• Fishing Spot Search Charges: New shop item that lets you search for fishing spots more efficiently.



• Fish Credits → Advanced Tide Crystal: A new transmuter has been added.



🎣 Fishing Updates

• Auto Win for fishing tournaments is now available in the Fishing shop (requires 10 tournament wins).



• A cancel button has been added to fishing tournaments.



• Fishing spot pity counter is now available (upgrade in the Fishing shop).



• Fishing rod bonus now correctly applies to regular fishing spots.



• Offline progress improvements: search timer and tournament end timeout now run offline.



• Fishing spot search charges added (requires new shop item).



🛠️ Crafting & General QoL

• Auto salvage no longer requires auto crafting to be enabled.



• Changing salvage options now sets a 5-second timeout to prevent accidental salvaging.



• Buy Max option added to shops.



• BV Auto Craft Count upgrade added to the ULC shop.



• Trades can now only be accepted if you've unlocked the reward resource.



• Claim All button added for DLCs (especially useful for daily challenge rewards).



⚙️ Fixes & Misc

• Fixed an overflow issue with shop item max counts.



• Fixed a time travel bug in challenges.



• Potential fix for a fishing rod bug.



• New "Drowned" stat added for community leaves. (This is a local counter tied to your save file - still fun to watch)



• Safe Attack option added for Shadow Crystal.



• New skin: Sacred Flokcette.



• On Android, challenge save screens now show the correct gameplay time when syncing to Google Cloud.



Thanks for all the feedback and reports. This update includes many of the things folks have been asking for, and I’ll continue working on improvements and future content. As always, feel free to reach out with thoughts or bug reports.