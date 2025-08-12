 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566391 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where a race would get stuck in slow motion after a photo finish if only two horses were participating
- Fixed race getting stuck when clicking skip during slow motion
- Fixed race scene not being unloaded when loading a game during a race

