Update 25.08.12 changes:



- When you're married to Vampire you get a new event with her in the time skip phase "Preg." The first icon is next to Tabsy's Big Farm, then the next icon appears in the forest east of Aldlyn in the same phase. The event has six steps in total in the "Preg" and "Birth" acts which include one CG scene.

- In the time skip act "Birth" or later appears an icon on Aldlyn which allows you to enter an upgraded sleeping chamber interior of the castle. There are no events or treasure chests in the area yet but a lot to explore.

- A story dialog with Frall was added in Act 2 of the time skip events next to the barracks of the vanguard forces. The dialog continues with an icon at the border to Amagal, and then in a third step with an icon near Siriveta in the west of Dorgania.

- In the north of the lake villa which you can enter during the time skip phase stands Kurohime after you recruited her for your party. She now has the option to start a memory mini-game. The game is meant for a future event, but I added it this way for testing purposes. \[There is no reward for winning.]

- Fixed a bug with the new CG room search function that was indirectly responsible for an error that could appear in the sniper mini-game of Elly during the events with Adrianna.

- Fixed a mistake that caused the CG room face images of Joel and Yasmine to be shown before you met these characters.

- The hair color of Naomi's character sprite was changed to fit to her CG image.



The next update is scheduled for somewhere around the end of August and will contain the stories about Raziel's group in the time skip act 3.



I checked the abilities of the main party members to see what skills are useless or could be merged together. In the end, I came to the conclusion that only very few skills should get merged or removed. Most skills are different enough and have a right to exist. The problem is just that the need to use them is missing. For normal enemies it's fine if strong players can rush through them with damage skills alone but to make buff skills more viable I plan to add or change some special (boss) monsters. The idea is to give them abilities like a temporary invulnerability or greatly reduced damage that slowly fades away. This way the players would have some turns during battle to "prepare" themselves with buffs or heals instead of mindlessly pressing attack all the time.

Something I've already started to do in the time skip phase a long time ago is to increase the evasion and critical hit evasion of enemies so that higher hit and crit chances are needed for new enemies.

An increase of HP or DEF of enemies to drag out battles seemed like a bad choice, as I fear it would only make the normal battle more boring rather than adding something of value.

The mentioned changes are still a work-in-progress. The ideas will get checked and carefully thought through before anything gets added to the game. Feel free to leave your feedback to the ideas to help me improve the game into the right direction.



When you have problems to find or unlock something in the game you can check the walkthrough .pdf in the game files, go to the wiki page at https://renryuu.miraheze.org, or come on our discord at https://discord.gg/A79WrBq to join the growing Renryuu community!